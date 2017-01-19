NoDAPL: Direct action gets the goods

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Kevin Carson

"A recurring theme in recent commentary on the Dakota Access Pipeline is that it's becoming an increasingly high-risk investment, and that all the political controversy and uncertainty in the news surrounding the pipeline will result in investor flight — in the end, leaving the unfinished pipeline as a 'stranded asset.' In the specific case of DAPL, the Obama administration's denial of an easement in November has delayed completion of the project until — at best — some indefinite time in 2017. Advocates of the project warn that delay of completion past New Years caused a number of contracts to expire, leaving oil producers free to abandon their commitment to use the pipeline. … investors will be taking a second and third look at the wisdom of keeping their money in such a shaky ventury or investing in similar projects in the future." (01/19/17)

