Iran: Raging fire collapses iconic high-rise, killing at least 30 firefighters

Source: Chicago Tribune

"A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday, killing at least 30 firefighters and injuring some 75 people, state media reported. The disaster struck the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the capital's sprawling bazaar. Firefighters, soldiers and other emergency responders dug through the rubble, looking for survivors. Iranian authorities did not immediately release definitive casualty figures, which is common in unfolding disasters." (01/19/17)

