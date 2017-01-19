End to "wet feet, dry feet" is good for communist Cuba, bad for freedom

Source: Cato Institute

by Alex Nowrasteh

"President Obama just ended a decades old policy that allowed escapees from Communist Cuba to enter the United States without a visa. Known as 'wet feet, dry feet,' it allowed Cubans who showed up at America's borders to enter lawfully and earn an expedited green card. Cuba's brutal Communist dictatorship, proximity to the United States, and history were the reasons for this relative openness. Now he sends a clear message to Cubans seeking freedom: stay away. And everybody thought Donald Trump was going to be the anti-immigrant president." (01/18/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/end-wet-feet-dry-feet-good-communist-cuba-bad-freedom