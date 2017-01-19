Source: spiked

by Naomi Firsht

"You know something's gone badly wrong in left-wing politics when your party decides to use Donald Trump as a shining example. Yes, he won an election, but so far as socialist values go, most find Trump to be decidedly lacking. And yet, late last year, UK Labour Party strategists announced a new campaign to set up Jeremy Corbyn as the left's answer to Trump, in an attempt to harness the current anti-establishment political trend. Perhaps it was Trump's inclination to reach the people via Twitter that swung it for Corbyn's advisers — Labour, after all, long ago abandoned the working man for the Twitterati. Needless to say, the relaunch is not going swimmingly." (01/19/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/labour-from-socialism-to-miserabilism/