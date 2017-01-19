Falling marijuana prices worry tax farmers who managed without any cannabis revenues at all until like five minutes ago

Source: The Cannabist

"The arrival of 2017 will bring many changes to the country, including falling marijuana prices in states that have legalized a recreational market. Cannabis users may cheer this news, but it heralds the start of an enduring budgetary headache for states that tax legal marijuana sales based solely on price. … Colorado, like Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Massachusetts and Maine, taxes marijuana as a percentage of the drug's price. For these six states, sinking prices translate automatically into sinking tax revenue per sale." [editor's note: World's smallest violin situation if ever there was one – TLK] (01/18/17)

http://www.thecannabist.co/2017/01/18/marijuana-price-drops-state-revenue/