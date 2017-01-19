The Jason Stapleton Program, 01/18/17

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"One of the things you guys said you like the most are when I take progressive ideas and squash them using their own words. Yesterday I showed you how Chris Matthews took wild speculation from Rep. Maxine Waters and turned it into a legitimate story. Today I'm going to show you how Rachel Maddow can spin a story to make any attempt by Trump to de-escalate tensions with Russia look like he's being blackmailed. It's just another example of how the media manipulates you to achieve the outcome they desire." [editor's note: Unfortunately, Stapleton riffs on the matter of Chelsea Manning, an area which he clearly has almost no knowledge of; if he could have been bothered to know what the hell he was talking about before talking, the segment would presumably not have been so pure-D awful – TLK][various formats] (01/18/17)

http://www.jasonstapleton.com/msnbc-reports-more-speculation-as-truth/