Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"No matter what a cop tells you to do, just do it. If his demand was unlawful you can survive the encounter, with only a little damage to your ego, to face him in court at a later date. Or, so sayeth the copsuckers. Unfortunately, this belief of theirs ignores reality." (01/19/17)

