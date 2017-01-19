Source: CounterPunch

by Binoy Kampmark

"He might have had a sharp attack of conscience, but President Barack Obama decided, in the flickering days of his administration, to do good by Chelsea Manning, forever linked to WikiLeaks and the disclosure of US military war logs and 250,000 state cables to the organisation. On May 17, Manning, labouring under a brutally hefty sentence of 35 years for disclosing classified information, will be released. Obama's decision overruled the disapproving Defense Secretary Ashton Carter. Much of this was a question of patriotism, that ever confused, and confusing word that remains painfully elusive." (01/19/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/19/scoundrels-of-patriotism-the-freeing-of-chelsea-manning/