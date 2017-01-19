Electric Libertyland, episode 3

Source: Lions of Liberty

"On today's Electric Libertyland, Brian welcomes in a favorite of the liberty podcasting world, the one and only Johnny 'Rocket' Adams, to resurrect the zombie corpse of 'Rand Pauluses and Minuses' (#Randypants), examine Trump's statements on healthcare and chat a bit about the confirmation hearing for Gen. Mattis. Before Johnny and Brian get down, Brian also takes a few snippets of Obama's farewell speech to get the blood riled, and bathe in the egomania and race baiting that the soon-to-be-former president was so versed in." (01/18/17)

http://lionsofliberty.com/2017/01/18/ell3/