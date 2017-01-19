We can beat back the reign of Trump

Source: OpEdNews

by Jim Hightower

"Naturally, a triumphant Trump has left many of us baffled, disgusted and terrified. But, please, we have to shake off these immobilizing emotions ASAP — because progressives everywhere have important work to do. The forces of oligarchy and repression are hoping we'll surrender to despair, withdraw in fear or even flee to Canada. But come on, the fiery democratic spirit of grassroots Americans has sustained and advanced our nation's fundamental ideals of fairness and justice in even darker times. It's time for us to double down on what can be seen as the progressive community's shared campaign for populist justice." (01/19/17)

