Source: Peaceful Anarchism

by Danilo Cuellar

"Modern day Anarchists/Voluntaryists are equivalent to the Abolitionists of the 19th century. The Abolitionists did not oppose chain slavery because they knew how the future will turn out or how the cotton would be picked. They opposed chain slavery on moral grounds alone. They opposed chain slavery because they knew in their hearts that owning and controlling another human being by force is immoral and wrong. Consequentially modern day Anarchists/Voluntaryists oppose Statism AKA belief in authority AKA belief that the State is necessary for the healthy functioning of civilization on moral grounds primarily." (01/19/17)

http://peacefulanarchism.com/voluntaryists-are-modern-day-abolitionists/