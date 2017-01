Source: Guardian [UK]

"US warplanes have again struck Islamic State targets in Libya, a month after Washington declared a successful conclusion to its air campaign there. B-2 bombers and drones attacked and destroyed two Isis training camps 45km south-west of Sirte, the Pentagon said on Thursday." (01/19/17)

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/19/libya-us-airstrikes-isis-islamic-state