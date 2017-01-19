Source: Notes On Liberty

by Vincent Geloso

"Very often, it will be pointed out that public health measures are public goods that government should provide lest it be 'underprovided' if left to private actors. After all, it is rare to hear of individuals who voluntarily quarantined themselves upon learning they were sick. As a result, the 'public economics' argument is that the government should mandate certain measures (mandatory vaccination and quarantine) that will reduce infectious diseases. Normally, the story would end there. And to be sure, there is a lot of evidence that mild coercive measures do reduce some forms of mortality … However, Troesken's contribution is to tell us that the story does not end there." (01/19/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/01/19/the-pox-of-liberty-dixit-the-political-economy-of-public-health/