US jobless claims drop 15,000 to 234,000

Source: MarketWatch

"The number of workers being laid off each week has plunged again back to a more-than-40-year low just as the new Trump administration gets set to be sworn in. Initial jobless claims sank by 15,000 to 234,000 in the week ended Jan 14, just a hair above the post-recession low, the government reported Thursday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected new claims to total 245,000." (01/19/17)

