Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"[A]nything truthful that can be said about the economics of trade — good or bad — can be said about economic competition. That is, show me a positive economic consequence of trade and I'll show you a positive economic consequence of competition; show me a negative economic consequence of trade and I'll show you a negative economic consequence of competition." (01/19/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/01/42034.html