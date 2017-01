Source: The Hacker News

"Security researchers have discovered a rare piece of Mac-based espionage malware that relies on outdated coding practices but has been used in some previous real-world attacks to spy on biomedical research center computers. Dubbed Fruitfly, the malware has remained undetected for years on macOS systems despite using unsophisticated and 'antiquated code.'" (01/18/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/mac-os-malware.html