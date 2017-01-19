Source: The Atlantic

by Hayley Glatter

"Education Secretary-nominee Betsy DeVos offered little clarification of her policy goals at Tuesday's Senate confirmation hearing, but one thing is certain: The Michigan billionaire is in favor of school choice. She has backed charter schools and voucher programs in the past, though she is adamant that this position does not equate to being anti-public school. At the hearing, both Republican Senator Mike Enzi, who represents Wyoming, and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, brought up the unique challenges rural states face in education structure and financing." (01/19/17)

https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2017/01/can-school-choice-work-in-rural-areas/513584/