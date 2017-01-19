MO: St. Louis corporate welfare scam revived, city taxpayers would pay $60 million

Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

"A week after St. Louis aldermen said a public funding proposal for a Major League Soccer stadium would not move forward, the bill is set for a committee hearing Thursday. Bill sponsor Alderman Christine Ingrassia said the proposal would now allocate about $60 million in new tax revenue to the $200 million project. The previous proposal called for an $80 million city contribution." (01/19/17)

http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/metro/st-louis-soccer-stadium-funding-bill-revived-city-would-pay/article_7aed7fe9-e251-5e18-8f57-5b059b5c6ec7.html