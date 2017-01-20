Source: Fox News

"Another day, another university’s religion program bogged down by political correctness. … Pennsylvania’s Swarthmore College is offering a religion class this semester titled, 'Is God a White Supremacist?' The course explores how religion represents race, with a particular focus on 'the interpretive practices that are foundational to the process of ‘whiteness-making’ and the construction of white identity,' the spring 2017 catalog says." (01/19/17)

http://heatst.com/culture-wars/prestigious-swarthmore-college-offers-class-asking-is-god-a-white-supremacist