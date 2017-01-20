Study explains origin of "fairy circles" in desert

Source: Raw Story

"If you were wandering through the Namib Desert and found vast stretches of grassland pock-marked by bare circles, you might think something supernatural was at play. Just like you might think rocks that seem to move on their own are driven by a power not of this world. But now both of those mysteries have something in common: totally natural explanations. The Himba people of Namibia say fairy circles are the 'footprints of the gods,' made by their ancient ancestor Mukuru. Tour guides have since taken it upon themselves to make up even more exciting stories about dragons' breath (presumably because they thought a walking god wasn’t interesting enough). And they don't only occur in Africa; in 2016 researchers found them in Australia, too." (01/19/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/a-new-study-explains-the-origin-of-mysterious-fairy-circles-in-the-desert