Paul McCartney sues Sony over Beatles songs

"It could become one of the most important legal battles in music — Sir Paul McCartney is suing Sony over control of The Beatles' back catalogue. The star has gone to a US court, seeking to regain the publishing rights to 267 of the band's classic songs. He's been trying to get them back since the 1980s, when Michael Jackson famously out-bid him for the rights. Jackson's debt-ridden estate sold the songs to Sony last year, along with others including New York, New York. Sir Paul's legal case, filed in a Manhattan court on Wednesday, is over what is known as copyright termination: the right of authors to reclaim ownership of their works from music publishers after a specific length of time has passed." (01/19/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-38675147