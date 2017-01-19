Rick Perry: I've changed my mind about eliminating Energy Department

Source: USA Today

"Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Energy secretary, said Thursday he has changed his mind about abolishing the agency. 'My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking,' Perry said in prepared remarks planned for delivery at his confirmation hearing. 'In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination.' Perry, a former Texas governor and two-time candidate for president, famously said during a presidential debate in late 2011 that he wanted to eliminate three agencies, but he could recall only two of them. The Energy Department is the one he forgot." [editor's note: This is the kind of backsliding we do not need – SAT] (01/19/17)

