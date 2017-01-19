CA: Bill would require teaching students about Russian interference for Trump

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Unwilling to wait for history to become, well, history, a Marin County legislator wants to make sure state schools teach students about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, requiring the topic in history classes. Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, said he is introducing a bill to require the State Board of Education to develop curriculum to ensure 'all California students will learn how the Russian government conspired to influence the United States Presidential Election to elect Donald Trump,' according to his office. 'The work of 17 intelligence agencies including the FBI and CIA confirmed Russian interference in our election,' he said." [editor's note: "fake news" ensconced in school propaganda; all is now lost, and if I hear that bogus crap about "17 intelligence agencies" one more time … – SAT] (01/19/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/education/article/Bill-would-require-teaching-of-California-10863903.php