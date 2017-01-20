Who’s behind the Women’s March?

Source: The American Prospect

by Eliza Newlin Carney

"In 1963, women helped organize the iconic civil rights demonstration officially known as the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, but not a single one of them made the roster of official speakers. By contrast, this Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington is organized principally by women of color, who can be expected to top the program. Though the march’s initial instigators were white women (a fact that will keep some leading African American women away), the event now reflects what veteran progressive organizer Heather Booth calls the new face of the women’s movement. Booth says that movement hasn’t disappeared, but that women are pouring their energy into vital campaigns to champion Dreamers, Black Lives Matter, and the Fight for $15." [editor's note: The real concern here is that this march has such a broad-spectrum approach; like the '60s peace movement it may attenuate its core purpose – SAT] (01/19/17)

http://prospect.org/article/who%E2%80%99s-behind-women%E2%80%99s-march