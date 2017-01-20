The president who broke all precedent

Source: USA Today

by Tom DeFrank

"Renaissance, or Armageddon? It depends on whether you love or loathe Donald J. Trump, our against-all-odds, precedent-shattering 45th U.S. president. Beginning with the final months of Lyndon Johnson’s second term, I’ve covered nine American presidents. Nothing in nearly a half-century of experience prepared me for the 10th. Trump’s upset defies standard political measures. Improbable. Shocking. Unprecedented … No string of adjectives adequately conveys the Trump tsunami. American politics, simply, will never be the same again. Trump has fundamentally altered the business model of American elections. A Republican in Name Only, more or less, he was essentially a minor-party candidate who skillfully engineered a hostile takeover of the GOP, making both major parties look silly." (01/19/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/19/donald-trump-president-administration-transition-column/95968812