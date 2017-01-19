Does Betsy DeVos care about racial equity? We still don’t know

Source: Our Future

by Jeff Bryant

"So Betsy DeVos doesn’t know much about education policy. Didn’t we already know that? Nevertheless, the hot takes coming after her rocky confirmation hearing for the US Secretary of Education nominee read as if people are genuinely surprised that someone who has never been a teacher, never run a school, never served as a public official overseeing education, and never been engaged in scholarly work on education is not terribly well versed in education policy. … The senators’ questions were indeed about important matters and should have been asked, and certainly the queries from the Democratic side of the committee were more worthy than the softball questions and vapid compliments from the Republican side." [editor's note: I am still seeing this as one of the hopeful signs for real reform – SAT] (01/19/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170119/does-betsy-devos-care-about-racial-equity-we-still-dont-know-2