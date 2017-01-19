Source: Town Hall

by Derek Hunter

"This is it, the last full day of President Barack Obama’s tenure. Damn, it feels better than I thought it would. Forgive my smile as I type. As President Obama makes his way out the door like a drunk who has been tossed from a bar and is determined to smash every glass on his way out, it’s important to take a moment to reflect upon all the good he’s done while he occupied 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Yes, you read that right – thank you, President Obama. No man has done more to both discredit Democrats and elect Republicans than he has over the last eight years. More than 1,000 elected Democrats are now experiencing first-hand the joys of looking for work in the Obama economy, with roughly 4,000 more political appointees set to join them tomorrow. Were it not for Barack Obama, Democrats might still control the House and/or the Senate." (01/19/17)

