Donald Trump’s presidency wll be a fiasco for Donald Trump

Source: The Nation

by William Greider

"For many Americans, Donald Trump’s inauguration is going to feel more like a funeral than a celebration of democratic self-government. Trump is the most unpopular president-elect in at least 40 years. Pew says 68 percent of Americans find him 'hard to like.' Only 41 percent approve of the job he’s done explaining his plans for his presidency. His 'unfavorables' hover around 50 percent. If Americans wanted a performer to run the country, why not pick George Clooney? Instead, we got a slightly demented carnival barker with gilded hair and a bloated ego. The fright and gloom are understandable, but I have a hunch Donald Trump has already peaked. He won’t go away, of course (he will be Mr. President), but the air is already seeping out of Trump’s balloon." (01/19/17)

https://www.thenation.com/article/donald-trumps-presidency-will-be-a-fiasco-for-donald-trump