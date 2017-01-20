Rick Perry's sudden change of heart is business as usual

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"As a cabinet official, Perry's bailiwick will sprawl across all 50 states and the several US territories. He'll dispose of a budget a fraction of the size that he controlled as governor of Texas (less than $30 billion versus more than $100 billion), but within his sphere of influence, he'll actually wield more, and less contestable, power. Is anyone surprised that Perry doesn't want to eliminate a particular job now that it’s going to be HIS job? If so, you shouldn't be. David Stockman told you all about that phenomenon 30 years ago." (01/19/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/9209