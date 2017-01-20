Source: Antiwar.com

by Andrew P Napolitano

"On Jan. 3, outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch secretly signed an order directing the National Security Agency — America's 60,000-person-strong domestic spying apparatus — to make available raw spying data to all other federal intelligence agencies, which then can pass it on to their counterparts in foreign countries and in the 50 states upon request. She did so, she claimed, for administrative convenience. Yet in doing this, she violated basic constitutional principles that were erected centuries ago to prevent just what she did." (01/19/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/andrew-p-napolitano/2017/01/18/a-parting-shot-at-personal-freedom/