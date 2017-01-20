You can't "cheat" a gang of thieves

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Will Grigg

"[Willia] McCovey's contrition, celebrity, and — to be blunt — ethnicity helped him find favor in the eyes of the Divine One. Obama did not extend similar leniency to other so-called tax cheats, such as actor Wesley Snipes or economist Irwin Schiff — the latter of whom died of cancer in prison at the age of 87. Blind, unable to walk, wracked with unremitting pain, deprived of medical treatment and the solace of his family, Schiff was kept shackled to a bed in what can only be described as deliberate torture worthy of the Soviet gulag. That comparison is somewhat unfair: As former Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky has testified, the KGB guards at Lefortovo Prison who witnessed his torture eventually succumbed to the entreaties of conscience and interceded on his behalf. Prison guards employed in the American soyuz tend to be more dutiful statists than their Soviet antecedents. Just as McCovey was rewarded for his penitence, Schiff was tortured to death for his defiance." (01/19/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/justice/cant-cheat-gang-thieves/