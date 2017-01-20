Nothing is real: When reality TV programming masquerades as politics

Source: LewRockwell.com

by John W Whitehead

"Donald Trump no longer needs to launch Trump TV. He's already the star of his own political reality show. Americans have a voracious appetite for TV entertainment, and the Trump reality show — guest starring outraged Democrats with a newly awakened conscience for immigrants and the poor, power-hungry Republicans eager to take advantage of their return to power, and a hodgepodge of other special interest groups with dubious motives — feeds that appetite for titillating, soap opera drama." (01/19/17)

