Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by Jason Brennan

"Let's be clear: Part of my mission is to downgrade the status we attach to politics. I argue for elitism about politics in the same way I argue for elitism about plumbing. The average person knows jack shit about plumbing, but that doesn't make him an inferior person. Still, the average person's opinions on plumbing aren't worth much more than the stuff we flush down the pipes. Same goes for the average person's opinions on trade policy, immigration policy, and so on. To have a reasonable point of view requires knowledge of particular relevant facts (let alone social scientific knowledge), but we have 65 years of data showing most people lack awareness or are uninformed even the most basic relevant facts. 'It hurts my feelings when you say that!' Sorry, precious, but I ain't your mommy." (01/19/17)

http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2017/01/hurting-low-information-voters-wittle-feelings/