ObamaCare's bureaucracy: The amazing rise in health insurance [sic] jobs

Source: Independent Institute

by John R Graham

"As Congress and President-elect Trump debate how to repeal and replace Obamacare, the obsession with health insurance, rather than actual access to health care, has dominated the debate. It invites the question: How have jobs in health insurance fared before and after Obamacare? They have boomed!" (01/19/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/01/19/obamacares-bureaucracy-the-amazing-rise-in-health-insurance-jobs/