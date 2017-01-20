Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Tyler Groenendal

"Board games are the quintessential childhood experience, even if just for dreary, rainy days. These childhood classics hold a special nostalgic place in the hearts of millions. One of the oldest and most popular of these classic board games is Monopoly, the real estate trading game. First designed in 1902 (under the name The Landlord's Game), the game has enjoyed remarkable longevity and enduring appeal. Indeed, over 250 million copies have been sold over the years. I played Monopoly recently for the first time in years, and I was struck with how the game profoundly misrepresents real-world markets." (01/19/17)

https://fee.org/articles/the-board-game-monopoly-is-a-georgist-fantasy/