Obama's wasted, deadly, and destructive presidency

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Libertarians never had any hope, of course, that Barack Obama would dismantle any aspect of the welfare state. … Where libertarians (and lots of liberals) had hope was that Obama would change the direction that the George W. Bush administration had set for America with respect to foreign policy and civil liberties. After all, Obama had made a big deal of having opposed Bush's war on Iraq. On the campaign trail he also emphasized his supposed deep commitment to civil liberties, especially given his legal understanding of constitutional principles. Alas, no change." (01/19/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/19/obamas-wasted-deadly-destructive-presidency/