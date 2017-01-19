Source: National Center for Policy Analysis

by Devon Herrick

"President-elect Donald Trump has bashed drug prices on numerous occasions. During his campaign, he championed the idea of having the government directly negotiate the price of Medicare drugs for Part D drug plans. Trump seemingly dropped the idea later in his campaign only to resurrect it again mid-January. Many Democrats also believe the government could secure a lower price for the drugs Medicare reimburses on seniors' behalf. However, Republicans have long opposed the idea of government meddling in private markets and codified a non-interference clause in the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003." [editor's note: If Herrick thinks Republicans oppose government meddling in pharmaceuticals markets, he must be using some REALLY good drugs; see, for example, last week's vote to keep the US drug market closed to Canadian imports – TLK] (01/18/17)

http://healthblog.ncpa.org/advice-to-trump-leave-medicare-drug-prices-to-the-free-market/