Gambia: Regional troops invade to depose Jammeh

Source: Lompoc Record

"A West African regional force charged into neighboring Gambia late Thursday to support the country's newly inaugurated president, while longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh showed no sign of stepping down. The troops moved in shortly after Adama Barrow was inaugurated at Gambia's embassy in neighboring Senegal, after a final effort at diplomatic talks with Jammeh failed to secure his departure. His mandate expired at midnight." (01/19/17)

http://lompocrecord.com/news/world/regional-troops-enter-gambia-in-effort-to-get-jammeh-to/article_6b2d89a8-d0ae-5263-9a51-ee29f140ee06.html