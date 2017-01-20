US transfers four Guantanamo inmates in waning hours of Obama tenure

Source: Jamestown Sun

"The United States sent four more detainees from the Guantanamo Bay military prison to two other countries on Thursday, marking President Barack Obama's final prisoner transfers from a facility whose continued existence he said would be judged harshly by history. With Republican Donald Trump to be sworn in as president on Friday and vowing to keep the prison open, Democrat Obama whittled down the inmate population there to only 41, far short of fulfilling his promise to close the jail dating back to his 2008 presidential campaign." (01/19/17)

http://www.jamestownsun.com/news/nation-and-world/4202277-us-transfers-4-guantanamo-inmates-waning-hours-obama-tenure