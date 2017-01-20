Guatemala: Son and brother of president arrested on corruption charges

Source: PanAm Post

"The son and brother of Guatemala President Jimmy Morales were both arrested on corruption charges this week. The brother of the President, Samuel 'Sammy' Morales, as well as son of the President, José Morales Marroquín, were detained by authorities for mismanaging funds tied to a massive breakfast bill at the family restaurant." (01/19/17)

https://panampost.com/elena-toledo/2017/01/19/son-and-brother-of-guatemala-president-arrested-on-corruption-charges/