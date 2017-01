Source: CNBC

"Las Vegas Sands agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau." (01/19/17)

http://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/19/las-vegas-sands-pays-7-million-to-end-us-criminal-bribery-case.html