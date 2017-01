Source: Times of Islamabad [Pakistan]

"China has revealed a stealth drone that that has two internal bomb bays that could carry payload of about 4,400lbs. Dubbed 'Sharp Sword,' built by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the unmanned aerial vehicle won second place in China's National Science and Technology Advancement Prizes, and is the first non-NATO craft of its kind, according to Popular Science." (01/20/17)

