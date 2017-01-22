Billion-dollar hacker gang now using Google services to control its banking malware

Source: The Hacker News

"Carbanak — One of the most successful cybercriminal gangs ever that's known for the theft of one billion dollars from over 100 banks across 30 countries back in 2015 — is back with a BANG! The Carbanak cyber gang has been found abusing various Google services to issue command and control (C&C) communications for monitoring and controlling the machines of unsuspecting malware victims." (01/19/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/google-banking-malware.html