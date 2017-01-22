MI: Students arrested for passing out pocket Constitutions sue school

Source: Reason

"Two members of Young Americans for Liberty's (YAL) Kellogg Community College (KCC) chapter have filed suit against the Michigan school following their arrest on campus last September for passing out pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution without administrative permission. Michelle Gregoire (a student at KCC) and Brandon Withers, along with KCC's YAL chapter are suing the school, its Board of Trustees, and several high-ranking administrators for violating the students' 'clearly established constitutional rights' when they were charged with trespassing and jailed for seven hours (the charges which were dismissed 10 days later, according to Watchdog.org)." (01/21/17)

