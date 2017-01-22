Source: Army Times

"Half a decade into its search for a new handgun, the Army has chosen Sig Sauer's version of the Modular Handgun System, according to a Thursday announcement from the Army. The new sidearm will replace the M9 Beretta, the Army's pistol of choice for more than 30 years. 'I am tremendously proud of the Modular Handgun System team,' said Army acquisition executive Steffanie Easter in the release. 'By maximizing full and open competition across our industry partners, we have optimized private sector advancements in handguns, ammunition and magazines and the end result will ensure a decidedly superior weapon system for our warfighters.'" (01/19/17)

https://www.armytimes.com/articles/army-your-new-handgun-will-be-a-sig-sauer