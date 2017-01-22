Source: Liberty Unbound

by Lori Heine

"Equal parts children of the gods and descendants of the apes, we possess about the same number of traits from each. If aliens from outer space were to come to earth, intent on learning all they could about us, they'd probably be puzzled. Just as birdwatchers consult field guides to the species native to their area, our visiting aliens might make good use of a field guide to humanoids. Having studied the human drama all my life, I think I could write a pretty decent one. I know just what I'd want to tell them, especially if they ever obtained the vote." (01/18/17)

