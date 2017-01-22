Hate corporations and love governments — an ideological monstrosity

Source: Independent Institute

by Robert Higgs

"Many Americans (and others) obviously fear corporations more than they fear governments. Indeed, they look to governments to 'save' them from grave harm at the hands of vicious corporations and to punish corporations for their evil, destructive actions. On such a mindset a large part of modern Progressivism and other leftist ideologies rests." (01/19/17)

