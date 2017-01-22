Trump will not make America great again

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"With today's inauguration, supporters of Donald Trump have high hopes that he is going to 'make America great again,' which was his signature slogan during his presidential campaign. Forgive me for raining on Trump's inaugural parade but it just ain't going to happen. Trump is not going to make America great again. He's going to do the exact opposite." (01/20/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/20/trump-will-not-make-america-great/