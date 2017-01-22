UK: May has "faith" in Trident after test "malfunction"

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Theresa May says she has 'absolute faith' in the UK's nuclear weapons system despite reports that an unarmed missile went off course during a test. The Sunday Times says the missile, fired in June, veered off course, weeks before a crucial Commons vote on Trident's future. When questioned by the BBC, Mrs. May repeatedly refused to say if she knew about the misfire ahead of the vote. Nicola Sturgeon said it was a 'hugely serious issue.'" (01/22/17)

