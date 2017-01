Source: Free Talk Live

"Women's March on DC :: Political Fearmongering :: Political Promises :: Nonviolence :: Pro-Life Groups Kicked Out :: Universities :: Money Grubbing Clinton :: Corruption :: Mexican Given Scholarship to Yale :: Costs of College :: Alt-Righter :: Free Online College :: Certifications :: Contractors and Competition :: Self-Deportation :: Dialog :: Black Lady Trump Supporter :: Good People Disobey Bad Laws :: Learning." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/21/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-21